Clanton police K-9 Max helping keep schools drug-free

We’re almost over the summer driving hump which is good news. Gas prices typically start dropping. Gas prices are up 50 cents though compared to this time last year according to GasBuddy.More >>
Clanton police K-9, Max, has been patrolling the halls of Chilton County High School and Clanton Middle School. Police say Max is helping in their efforts to keep Clanton schools safe and drug free.More >>
Birmingham police say they had to use a taser on a 13-year-old boy near Green Acres Middle School Wednesday morning.More >>
The 11th Avenue ramp on I-59/20 in downtown Birmingham is scheduled to open by the end of the month, according to Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa welcomes the first and only urgent care clinic for mental health.More >>
