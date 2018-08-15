Clanton police K-9 Max helping keep schools drug-free

Clanton police K-9, Max, has been patrolling the halls of Chilton County High School and Clanton Middle School.

Police say Max is helping in their efforts to keep Clanton schools safe and drug free.

"We believe that the frequent random searches will be a better approach than the occasional full search with a lockdown. We would like to say thanks to the school staff for their cooperation with our efforts to provide a safe environment for the students," Clanton police said.

An extra officer has also been assigned to the school campuses to help deter violence and drug activity.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.