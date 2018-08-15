Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Hamburger - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Hamburger

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef chuck
1 tablespoon kosher salt 
1 tablespoon cumin 
2 teaspoons smoked paprika 
1 tablespoon olive oil 
1 heart of romaine lettuce, finely sliced 
4 potato burger buns, toasted 
1 cup shredded Cheddar
1 on-the-vine tomato, sliced 

Directions:

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.
In a medium bowl, mix together the chuck, salt, cumin and paprika. Divide into 4 even patties and drizzle with a touch of olive oil. Grill the burgers until deep brown and just barely cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
Pile a bed of lettuce on the bottom of each bun. Top with a patty, some cheese and a slice of tomato. Top with pickled onions   

