Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Hamburger

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef chuck

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon cumin

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 heart of romaine lettuce, finely sliced

4 potato burger buns, toasted

1 cup shredded Cheddar

1 on-the-vine tomato, sliced

Directions:

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.

In a medium bowl, mix together the chuck, salt, cumin and paprika. Divide into 4 even patties and drizzle with a touch of olive oil. Grill the burgers until deep brown and just barely cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Pile a bed of lettuce on the bottom of each bun. Top with a patty, some cheese and a slice of tomato. Top with pickled onions

