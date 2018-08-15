Can Washington lead Pac-12 rebound?

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Stanford running back Bryce Love (20) runs in front of Southern California safety Chris Hawkins (4) during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college ...

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The Pac-12 is banking on a strong Washington team, some new coaches and a couple of Heisman Trophy contenders to provide the conference a bounce back from a lackluster 2017.

On this week's edition of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury news joins AP's Ralph Russo to preview the Pac-12. Half the coaches in the South Division are new and defending conference champion Southern California is trying to replace quarterback Sam Darnold. A freshman could be the answer for the Trojans.

Washington appears to be the favorite. The Huskies face enormous challenge Week 1 against Auburn, a game that could set the tone for the Pac-12's season.

Stanford's Bryce Love and Arizona's Khalil Tate are spectacular players, but are Heisman voters paying attention?

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.