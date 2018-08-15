Birmingham police use taser on 13-year-old boy Wednesday morning

Birmingham police say they had to use a taser on a 13-year-old boy near Green Acres Middle School Wednesday morning.

Police say they got a call of a person with a gun around 8:20 a.m.

When police went to the area they saw the child walking and an officer told him to put his hands in the air, but police say the child reached into his pocket and that is when the officer tased him.

Officer found a gun in the child's pocket.

The child was treated by medics and taken by police to hospital to get checked out.

Police say the charges are pending against the child who is a runaway from DHR custody,

This is a developing story and we will update this when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.