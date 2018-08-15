UPDATE: 11th Ave. ramp of I-59/20 now open

Good news for drivers. The 11th Avenue ramp of Interstate 59/20 opened Monday morning.

The 11th Avenue ramp is the largest ramp and has three routes.

Once you enter the ramp, stay to the right for 65 North to Huntsville. Stay to the center for 65 South to Montgomery or go left on the ramp for 20-59 to Tuscaloosa.

You can find out more about the project here: http://5920bridge.com

