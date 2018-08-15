Gov Ivey: 11th Ave. ramp of I-59/20 to open by the end of August

The 11th Avenue ramp on I-59/20 in downtown Birmingham is scheduled to open by the end of the month, according to Gov. Kay Ivey.
She announced the opening at a press conference Wednesday morning.
The ramp is the tallest in the Birmingham area and will change the skyline of the city, according to DeJarvis Leonard with ALDOT.
A project to restore ramps in the area is ongoing.
