11th Ave. ramp of I-59/20 to open by the end of August

Governor Kay Ivey and ALDOT officials announced Wednesday that two key ramps of Interstate 59/20 should be open for drivers by the end of the month.

“They are working to make every effort to do so. I feel strongly the traffic will be open for both ramps before the end of the month,” ALDOT Region Engineer DeJarvis Leonard said.

The 11th Avenue ramp will allow drivers to have easier access to I-65 North and South as well as I-59/20 to Tuscaloosa. The 17th Street ramp will allow better access to downtown.

“It’s going to make a huge difference once the entire project is completed. That is a boom for the economy and that is a good thing,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

An R&B performer who travels a lot on the highway and deals with construction delays. He welcomes any sort of help. “Any way they can open up to get to the interstate it’s going to clear that up and let you get to work a lot faster,” King Midwest said.

ALDOT engineers dislike the term Malfunction Junction, but they believe these ramps will help get rid of that nickname. “We don’t want to hear that word again,” Leonard said.

Leonard adds that the ramp is the tallest in the Birmingham area and will change the skyline of the city.

