Koch Foods announces $80 million expansion in Gadsden

A poultry processor in Gadsden is making a major expansion to their plant, and the area's economy.

Koch Foods is expanding its East Gadsden plant, an 80 million project that will bring 200 jobs to the City of Champions.

Tuesday the city council voted to give some land to the company for expansion, adjacent to the plant's current location just off College Parkway.

"We own the land, and that's one way we got it too, we had the best location, for what they need," said Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton.

The expansion is said to create one of the largest poultry processing plants in the U.S.

The council also voted to abate non-education taxes on the project.

The expansion will bring in four million dollars to state, county and city school systems over the next ten years.

Koch Foods plans to hire one hundred of those two hundred jobs in the first year and took applications as early as the day of the announcement--by manning a booth at a job fair in Gadsden.

