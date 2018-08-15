First urgent care clinic to offer mental health help opens in Tuscaloosa

The City of Tuscaloosa welcomes the first and only urgent care clinic for mental health.



Crimson Care on Skyland Blvd East have doctors that specialize in mental health that can treat emergency on the spot mental issues, making it a first of its kind here in Tuscaloosa.



City leaders have long talked about the need for more mental health resources in town that cater to immediate needs.



Traditional mental health facilities typically fill up and can't always provide instant help.



Clinics like Crimson Care city leaders hope will help fill that void.

"There's always have been a growing concern towards mental health in the state of Alabama and mental health in the city of Tuscaloosa and how to best serve our community and the individuals that live here when it comes to their mental health,” said Raevan Howard a Tuscaloosa city councilor.



Crimson Care is opened seven days a week during the morning, afternoon, and early evening hours.



Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. , Saturday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. , Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



