What to stream the weekend of August 17

By Keisha Hatchett,

The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite shows. For those of you who plan to avoid sunlight over the weekend and aren't sure what to binge, TV Guide associate editor Keisha Hatchett has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. Raising Tourette's

This six-part docu-series centers on the unpredictable lives of five families raising young adolescents with Tourette's Syndrome. Follow along as these children, ranging in age from 11 to 17, tackle everyday experiences like first dates, family vacations and homework. The series premieres Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 10/9c on A&E but you can also stream episodes through the network's website and app.

2. SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special

This stop-motion animation series follows Titanium Rex, an aging superhero who mentors a group of young crime-fighters on the importance of justice, liberty and staying relevant while living in the SuperMansion. The special finds the team headed to Hawaii where they run into a vacationing Barack Obama (voiced by Jay Pharoah). The special, which also features the voices of Bryan Cranston and Keegan-Michael Key, premieres Thursday, Aug. 16 on Sony's streaming service Crackle.

3. Disenchantment

If you love Futurama, you'll probably dig this fantasy animated series from creator Matt Groening about the misadventures of an alcoholic princess living in the medieval kingdom known as Dreamland. Featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric André, the cast also includes Futurama alum Billy West as well as Adventure Time's John DiMaggio. Catch the series streaming on Netflix starting Friday, Aug. 17.

4. The Last Sharknado: It's About Time

After six films, the internet's favorite sci-fi franchise about a waterspout filled with sharks terrorizing humans on land comes to a close. In the final adventure, Fin (Ian Ziering) must go back in time to help his friends stop the first Sharknado and save humanity. See how it all ends when the made-for-TV movie premieres Sunday, Aug. 19 at 8/7c on SyFy. You can also stream the film through the network's app.

