Blessings in a box in St. Clair County

The parking lot of a music school in downtown Pell City is the site of a Blessing Box that's helping people in need.

The box, containing food, cleaning supplies and toiletries, is at Jamison Taylor's School of Music across from city hall. All you have to do if you need items is pull in the parking lot and open the door. If you like, you can leave behind a prayer request.

It's operated by a group of ladies who live in the Pell City area.

Every Tuesday the women, including Dawn Lovell, Bridgett Junkin, Tracy Williams and Nicole Walters, meet for lunch. The ladies said they knew there was a need in the community and wanted to help. That's when they came up with the idea for the Blessing Box, which they had seen in other areas. The group then had to jump over a few hurdles before it became a reality.

"We had to find a location where parking was good, the lighting was good, and somewhere safe," said Lovell, whose husband built the box.

The Blessing Box has now been up for 11 months, and the ladies describe it as a great success.

"It's been amazing," said Lovell. "We get prayer request, and we have people say how much it has blessed their family."

"Some people are in situations where they are just looking for certain things," explained Williams. "That's why we stock not just food but personal items, cleaning items and pet food."

The ladies group said personal items like toilet paper, paper towels, and deodorant go the fastest.

The Blessing Box is not just for those in need. The door is always open for donations. All they ask is that it not be expired, dented or opened. As for food, they ask it be nonperishable.

"As you can see, it's in the sun," said Lovell. "We don't want something that's going to melt or can of soda that's going to explode."

If you want to make a monetary donation, you can do so through the group's Facebook page.

"We're just blessed the community has embraced this," said Lovell. We're just so thankful this community wants to help others."

