Alabama Veterans Reunion to be held Saturday in Tuscaloosa

Home of the free because of the brave is the theme for this year's s Alabama Veterans Reunion that will be held at the Tuscaloosa VA this Saturday.



This free family fun event is a great way for the community to come out and show their appreciation to our local veterans.



You'll get a chance to just hang out, eat, drink and have a good time with them.



There will be live music and a kid zone too, not to mention great resources for veterans and their families.

“These people make a choice to go out and fight for our country so even if you're not affiliated with veteran affairs in your family I would still encourage you to spread the word,” said Jasmine Rainey Tuscaloosa tourism sports development director.

Once again the Alabama Veterans reunion is happening at the Tuscaloosa VA this Saturday from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. bring the whole family.



