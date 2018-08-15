Puig takes swing at Hundley, both ejected as benches clear - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Puig takes swing at Hundley, both ejected as benches clear

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, reacts to being shoved by Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, as they argue while home plate umpire Eric Cooper, second from left, gets between them and Max Muncy runs in... (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, reacts to being shoved by Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, as they argue while home plate umpire Eric Cooper, second from left, gets between them and Max Muncy runs in...
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, and first base coach George Lombard, right, fall to the ground while Hunter Pence stands over them after Hundley and Yasiel Puig scuffled during the seventh inning of a baseba... (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, and first base coach George Lombard, right, fall to the ground while Hunter Pence stands over them after Hundley and Yasiel Puig scuffled during the seventh inning of a baseba...
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson, left, scuffles with Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, as other members of the Dodgers get involved after Puig shoved Giants catcher Nick Hundley during the seventh inni... (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tony Watson, left, scuffles with Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, as other members of the Dodgers get involved after Puig shoved Giants catcher Nick Hundley during the seventh inni...
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, second from left, and Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, second from right, argue as Max Muncy, center, holds Puig back and manager Dave Roberts runs out during the seventh inning of... (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, second from left, and Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, second from right, argue as Max Muncy, center, holds Puig back and manager Dave Roberts runs out during the seventh inning of...
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, shoves San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, as they argue while relief pitcher Tony Watson, below, runs in and home plate umpire Eric Cooper gets between them during the s... (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, shoves San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, as they argue while relief pitcher Tony Watson, below, runs in and home plate umpire Eric Cooper gets between them during the s...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig took a swing at San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley and both players were ejected during a benches-clearing scrap in the seventh inning Tuesday night.

Puig swatted his bat in frustration after fouling off a pitch from Tony Watson, and Hundley said something to the mercurial slugger while still in his crouch. Puig turned around and walked toward Hundley, the catcher stood up, and they stood face to face and argued for a moment before Puig shoved Hundley twice.

That brought players out of the benches and bullpens. Puig and Hundley were momentarily separated, but Puig ducked around teammates, coaches and manager Dave Roberts before reaching back to hit Hundley. He smacked Hundley with an open hand across the front of his catcher's mask.

The players were then separated again for good. After discussing with both managers, the umpires ejected both Puig and Hundley.

It was the fourth career ejection for Puig, who had also got into a skirmish with Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in 2014.

