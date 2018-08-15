Suspect charged with capital murder in death of B'ham woman

Authorities have confirmed that they are pursuing capital murder charges against a suspect in the death of a Birmingham woman.

Cameron Jamer Cook is currently in custody at the Birmingham Jail while he awaits transport to the Jefferson County Jail.

West Precinct officers responded to the victim's home on Sunday. The victim was found unresponsive and the coroner later pronounced the victim dead.

Birmingham Police arrested Cameron Jamer Cook on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Denise Fassel, 55, of Birmingham.

The suspect is also under investigation for two robberies that happened soon after the homicide. Those cases are still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is known.

