FDA approves birth control app

It's official; there really is an app for everything.

The FDA approved the first app designed to track fertility to prevent pregnancy. It's called the Natural Cycles app and it's the first FDA approved birth control app. The app is intended for women over 18.

Here's how it works: when you wake up, you take your temperature. An algorithm then uses your body temperature to tell you exactly when you need to use protection to prevent pregnancy.

The company says the app has a typical-use effectiveness of 93 percent and a perfect-use effectiveness of 99 percent.

And it's not just used for contraception, it can be used to plan pregnancies as well.

You can download the app for free for a free trial.

