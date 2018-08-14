Two charged with capital murder in death of B'ham couple

New details are coming out tonight about the double murder of a Birmingham couple two weeks ago.

Police have now filed capital murder charges in the deaths of Joe and Mary Holt. Officers in South Florida arrested Zachary Phillips and Kristin Gullion last week.

Gullion was in a car belonging to the Holts. Phillips was caught the next day. He has also been charged with theft in south Florida.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.