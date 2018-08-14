BCS working with mother after son was mistakenly placed on daycare van

Stacey William's son Jacoby, stayed home from school Tuesday, while she worked to get to the bottom of why her five-year-old was placed on a daycare van on Monday afternoon when he's actually a car rider.



The van d ropped him off several miles away from the school.

"I wanted to take him out today. Take him out to the park and talk to him about what happened and let him know it was a mistake," explained Williams.



It’s a mistake Williams said could have been costly.

"To me, it's negligence on their part and just being irresponsible. What if I didn't get my son back,” she asked.

Thankfully that wasn't the case, but she wants her children out of Huffman Academy and she said the school system is working to make that happen.

She was told her children could transfer to another Birmingham City School. She was given two options. Williams said one of those options included W.J.Christian.

At last check, Williams was working with the district to secure bus pick up.

"I'm going to get them a chance to rectify this. I understand things happen sometimes. I don't understand why this happen. I do feel like they did d rop the ball and I will give them an opportunity to correct this,” said Williams.

The district has said they are reviewing the system's dismissal procedure and working to prevent this from happening again.

