Mountain Brook High School football team rolls out new helmet technology

We're just a week and a half away from the start of high school football season and Mountain Brook High School will be rolling out new technology to detect the location and intensity of a hit to the head.

Concern about traumatic brain injuries like concussions is growing.

But students, players, and coaches at Mountain Brook said this new helmet technology may change that.

"I really think it's the future of the game," said Rob Wetzler, a father of a football player.

With every hit, these helmets are collecting data.

"This is the technology that's going to lead the sport to not only exist but be redefined in a positive way," he said.

The Mountain Brook High School football team is the first in metro Birmingham to use Ridell Insite in the Flex football helmet.The sensors are hidden beneath the padding inside the helmet.

"There's five sensors that let you know exactly where in the helmet the contact was made and the intensity of it. It goes green, yellow, and red. And if any player on the field has a red level impact, it goes off on the trainer's wireless handheld remote," said Coach Chris Yeager.

The new upgrade is getting overwhelming support from parents.

"At 16, 17, or 18 years old, you have very different things to worry about. This is for the parents to worry about, not the kids. And this takes it off our plates," said Wetzler.

"They were pretty excited. My dad was really excited about the helmets," said football player Grant Griffin.

Coach Yeager said when it comes to concussions and player safety, this technology not only provides data but also insight for medical teams.

"Right now, there are so many things out there that have symptoms that are similar to a concussion. And I've talked to some of the coaches that have been using this, and they've had players in concussion protocol, and then looked at their data and found out it was actually an allergy or a sinus infection. SO this just gives our medical team more information to make sure that our players are staying healthy," said Coach Yeager.

All 110 players will have the Insite Technology activated in their helmets by the end of the week, before their first game.

