M's Paxton hit by liner, replaced by Hernandez vs. A's - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

M's Paxton hit by liner, replaced by Hernandez vs. A's

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Seattle Mariners ace James Paxton was replaced by Felix Hernandez in the first inning Tuesday night after being hit by a line drive on his pitching arm.

X-rays on Paxton's left arm were negative, and he was diagnosed with a forearm contusion.

Paxton allowed a leadoff home run to Oakland's Marcus Semien and struck out Matt Chapman before Jed Lowrie lined a 2-1 pitch back up the middle. Manager Scott Servais and a team trainer rushed from the dugout to check on Paxton, who seemed hesitant to move his left arm.

Paxton is 10-5 with a 3.68 ERA this season. He entered the day 11th among qualified starters with 3.6 wins above replacement, per Fangraphs.

Hernandez quickly began warming up to make his first career relief appearance following 398 starts. The 32-year-old was removed from the rotation last week amid a season full of struggles.

Hernandez walked Khris Davis before getting a double-play grounder from Matt Olson.

Seattle began the day 2 1/2 games behind Oakland for the second AL wild card.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New Jersey takes in $40.6 million in sports bets in July

    New Jersey takes in $40.6 million in sports bets in July

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-08-14 19:39:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:21:08 GMT
    New Jersey casinos and racetracks took in $40.6 million in sports bets in the first full month in which it was permitted.More >>
    New Jersey casinos and racetracks took in $40.6 million in sports bets in the first full month in which it was permitted.More >>

  • Yosemite reopens to visitors with smoky air, limited lodging

    Yosemite reopens to visitors with smoky air, limited lodging

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-08-14 06:11:30 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:20:52 GMT
    The nearly three-week closure of Yosemite was the result of a massive wildfire that has burned 150 square miles and killed at least two firefighters since it started July 13. (Source: KCRA/CNN)The nearly three-week closure of Yosemite was the result of a massive wildfire that has burned 150 square miles and killed at least two firefighters since it started July 13. (Source: KCRA/CNN)

    Most of Yosemite National Park is set to reopen Tuesday after a 20-day closure that cost the tourist magnet millions of dollars and devastated local businesses.

    More >>

    Most of Yosemite National Park is set to reopen Tuesday after a 20-day closure that cost the tourist magnet millions of dollars and devastated local businesses.

    More >>

  • Pawlenty's Minnesota loss caps political career with a thud

    Pawlenty's Minnesota loss caps political career with a thud

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-08-15 03:39:19 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:20:31 GMT
    (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Democrats are settling a three-way battle for governor in a stacked primary el...(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Democrats are settling a three-way battle for governor in a stacked primary el...
    Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's comeback bid fizzled in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor's race.More >>
    Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's comeback bid fizzled in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor's race.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly