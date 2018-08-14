LEADING OFF: Acuna's instant pop, Astros skid, Paxton struck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

LEADING OFF: Acuna's instant pop, Astros skid, Paxton struck

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atla... (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atla...
(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) follows through on a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore). Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) follows through on a lead-off home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 in Atlanta.
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer puts on his cap after losing his balance while trying to field a single hit up the box by Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug... (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer puts on his cap after losing his balance while trying to field a single hit up the box by Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug...
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). New York Mets' Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). New York Mets' Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Miami.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:

ACUNA AGAIN!

Atlanta rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. has homered five games in a row - at 20, he's the youngest major leaguer to do that. He's also hit leadoff home runs in three straight, connecting the last two days on the first pitch Miami threw.

Acuna later added his 19th homer with a three-run drive in the seventh inning Tuesday night.

Brady Anderson was last player with so much leadoff success, homering four straight times to start games for Baltimore in 1996.

Acuna has matched the Atlanta record for consecutive games with a home run set by Brian McCann in 2006. Acuna will try to keep the streaks going when the Braves face Jose Urena and the Marlins at SunTrust Park.

SKIDDING

Minus MVP Jose Altuve, the AL West-leading Astros are struggling. They've matched a season high with five straight losses and have dropped nine in a row at home. Houston will try to reverse the slides when Gerrit Cole (10-5, 2.75 ERA) starts vs. Colorado lefty Tyler Anderson (6-4, 3.94) at Minute Maid Park.

THAT HURTS

Mariners ace James Paxton will see how he's feeling, a day after he was hit in the left forearm by Jed Lowrie's line drive. The big lefty was forced to leave in the first inning at Oakland and diagnosed with a bruise. Paxton is 10-5, including a no-hitter vs. Toronto, and a 3.68 ERA for the playoff contenders.

GETTING CLOSE

The Cubs will check on Yu Darvish and if he's OK, the right-hander could go on a minor league rehab assignment. Darvish threw about 55 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday.

Sidelined because of triceps and elbow injuries, Darvish has not pitched since he won at Cincinnati on May 20. He is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts after signing a $126 million, six-year deal with Chicago in February.

MAYBE

Second baseman Ian Kinsler could return from a strained left hamstring when the Red Sox play at Philadelphia. The 36-year-old was sent from the Angels to Boston late last month before the trade deadline. In three games for his new team, the four-time All-Star went 4 for 10, scored three runs, stole two bases and made a couple of sharp plays in the field.

SHORT STARTS

Chris Archer starts for the third time since being traded from Tampa Bay to Pittsburgh. The two-time All-Star hasn't gone more than five innings so far for the Pirates, and will try to add a little length when he pitches at Minnesota.

STREAKING

Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler (7-6, 3.82 ERA) tries to win his sixth straight start when he pitches at Camden Yards. He held the Orioles scoreless over seven innings June 6, but did not get a decision.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pawlenty's Minnesota loss caps political career with a thud

    Pawlenty's Minnesota loss caps political career with a thud

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 11:39 PM EDT2018-08-15 03:39:19 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:20:31 GMT
    (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Democrats are settling a three-way battle for governor in a stacked primary el...(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty speaks at a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Democrats are settling a three-way battle for governor in a stacked primary el...
    Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's comeback bid fizzled in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor's race.More >>
    Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty's comeback bid fizzled in the Republican primary for his old job, as voters chose County Commissioner Jeff Johnson to face Democratic Rep. Tim Walz in the governor's race.More >>

  • New Mexico bail reforms shaped ruling in compound case

    New Mexico bail reforms shaped ruling in compound case

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:20:13 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

  • The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody

    The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody

    Monday, August 13 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-08-13 21:38:08 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:20:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...
    Prosecutors say children who were found at a ramshackle New Mexico compound were trained to use firearms and learned other tactical techniques as they prepared to get rid of teachers, law enforcement and other...More >>
    Prosecutors say children who were found at a ramshackle New Mexico compound were trained to use firearms and learned other tactical techniques as they prepared to get rid of teachers, law enforcement and other institutions that were considered corrupt.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly