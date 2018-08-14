Tuscaloosa West End Plan - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tuscaloosa West End Plan

West End Plan (Source: WBRC) West End Plan (Source: WBRC)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa City Council voted tonight to approve the inventory plan for West End.

It's a plan that has been discussed by citizens and city leaders on how to revitalize the area.

Implementation of the plan will have to go through the council again. Councilors tell WBRC this plan is not concrete and that changes can be made between now and the finished product.

