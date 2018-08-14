Tuscaloosa West End Plan

New details are coming out tonight about the double murder of a Birmingham couple two weeks ago.More >>
New details are coming out tonight about the double murder of a Birmingham couple two weeks ago.More >>
A dead power pole that’s apparently been on the ground for years now has a message attached to it.More >>
A dead power pole that’s apparently been on the ground for years now has a message attached to it.More >>
Tuscaloosa City Council votes tonight to approve the inventory plan for West End.More >>
Tuscaloosa City Council votes tonight to approve the inventory plan for West End.More >>
he wet weather has dissipated, and no storms are expected throughout the remainder of the night.More >>
he wet weather has dissipated, and no storms are expected throughout the remainder of the night.More >>
Last year, Sgt. Ron Richardson served as the lone school resource office for all four schools in the city of Moody.More >>
Last year, Sgt. Ron Richardson served as the lone school resource office for all four schools in the city of Moody.More >>