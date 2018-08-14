First Alert Weather: Expect some of the hottest weather of the week on Wednesday

What to expect Tuesday and Wednesday: The wet weather has dissipated, and no storms are expected throughout the remainder of the night. There will be a few clouds in the mix as lows once again tumble into the low 70s.

I would try to get an early start out on the job site in the morning. I’m expecting some of the hottest weather of the week, with highs in the middle 90s Wednesday afternoon. A few isolated storms and showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.



REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: A high-pressure ridge axis will be crossing the state limiting the chance of rain in the short term; however, rain chances will start to increase again on Thursday. You can expect hot, humid, and hazy days for the rest of the work-week and weekend, with scattered storms and showers likely. This will be the more typical summer setup, with scattered storms mostly in the afternoon and evenings. Some storms may be strong with high wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, small hail, and intense lightning. So, keep an eye out for more lightning alerts on the First Alert weather app! You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.



FIRST ALERT FOR A POSSIBLE PATTERN CHANGE NEXT WEEK: All eyes will be on the long-range data over the coming days for a possible pattern change involving some much cooler weather next week. We’re expecting more storms and showers for Monday and Tuesday. This may be followed by a shot of much cooler air around mid-week, with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Both the European and GFS Model hint at this possibility but we will need to see a lot more run to run consistency before we can say for certain…stay tuned!



TROPICS: There is a strong tropical disturbance several hundred miles south of Newfoundland that has a 40% chance of development within the next five days. This is the only system being monitored at this time and will be no concern to our region as it moves northeast towards the northern Atlantic. If the system becomes a named tropical system, the next name on the list is Ernesto.



