Moody adds more SROs to schools

Last year, Sgt. Ron Richardson served as the lone school resource office for all four schools in the city of Moody.

"You can't be at every school in every location. It makes you a little nervous knowing that you are here and something can be going on at another campus and you not know about it," Richardson says.

This year, though, he has help. Moody city leaders worked together to fund a complete SRO division which includes six part-time SROs to cover all the campuses.

"As administrators, we are extremely excited to have all hands on deck to give us any help we can get. We're very grateful," says Joni Johnson, the assistant principal of Moody Jr. High School.

Richardson sees the hiring of extra officers as a proactive step the city is taking. One that will allow the officers to truly be a resource.

"I hope the community and the students and the parents understand that we care and we want to be a part of the community and the city is putting this foot forward to say we want to keep all of our children safe in the city of Moody," Richardson says.

He says they have already hired three officers and are looking to hire three more.

