School system seeks to implement "In God We Trust" motto

With a second grader already in school and now her daughter starting Kindergarten, Jessica McCarty has been concerned, like many parents, upon hearing about the acts of school violence all across the country.

"My kids you know, I let them out every day, every morning at school and I pray they're going to be safe and they're going to come home safe and sound, that nothing happens," McCarty says.

Rep. David Standridge, from Hayden, says that recent school violence is what prompted him to introduce a bill allowing the motto, "In God We Trust" to be displayed in all public places in Alabama - including schools. "Students and teachers feeling secure and comforted and I thought, 'What a way to do it is to display our national motto which is, "In God We Trust," said Standridge.

The bill became law July 1.

Standridge points out it will be up to each public school system to determine if they want to display the motto. "The religious aspect is not the meaning of this bill. It's to display our national motto which is in place, it is on our currency," Standridge says.

Jessica McCarty thinks it is a good idea. "I don't see why they haven't done it already," she says.

Standridge is from Blount County, which may be the first school system to implement the motto.

Standridge says he has spoken with the system and that they are seeking attorneys for advice.

A spokesperson for the ACLU says they will be watching school systems’ motivation if and when they seek to implement the motto.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.