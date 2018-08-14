Southtown residents concerned about redevelopment

Several options have been proposed for the redevelopment of the Southtown public housing site.

Joseph Bryant with the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District says anyone living in the area now who would like to return after redevelopment will be able to, given that they meet the requirements and are up to date on their lease.

However, one resident says 80% of those living here don’t meet those requirements.

Frances Greene believes many residents are scared about being relocated during the redevelopment and most won’t be able to return. Greene says this will disrupt a lot of people’s lives and no one is sure how long it will last.

