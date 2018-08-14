Residents want dead power pole fixed

A dead power pole, that’s apparently been on the ground for years, now has a message attached to it.
The pole is just off the 21st Avenue Exit with a sign on it that says, “Laying dead here 8 years..please fix”.
There are numerous lights out around the area which leads to safety issues.
We’ve reached out to the city about it. Hear from drivers about why they want to see more working lights at 9.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.