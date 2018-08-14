Residents want dead power pole fixed

A dead power pole, that’s apparently been on the ground for years, now has a message attached to it.

The pole is just off the 21st Avenue Exit with a sign on it that says, “Laying dead here 8 years..please fix”.



There are numerous lights out around the area which leads to safety issues.

We’ve reached out to the city about it. Hear from drivers about why they want to see more working lights at 9.



