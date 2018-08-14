United Way announces new goals for end of year

The mood in the Bryant Conference Center felt more like a football game than the start of an ongoing fundraising effort.

The University of Alabama Million Dollar band played music as United Way of West Alabama announced it wants to raise $4 million before the end of the year.

That amount sets a new goal. Supporters believe it can be achieved.



Jordan Plaster, a well-known Tuscaloosa area businessman, is the 2018 Campaign Chairman. He knows the good that United Way can accomplish through the partner agencies it helps support through donations.



He was one of those people. Plaster was born with 75 percent hearing loss.

At the age of four, he couldn't talk. That changed for the better thanks to a United Way supported agency that helped him.



"Now I was one of those when I was a child. I received some services from a United Way partner agency and that made me who I am today. Without that help I would not be where I am today," Plaster told WBRC.



Plaster said money donated to the United Way helps one of every four people in the Tuscaloosa area on average.



