Univ of Alabama opens new storm shelter

Ken Horst opened the door and lead Fox6 News' cameras into the newest storm shelter on the University of Alabama campus.



"Safety is not just a priority for students, but for the University employees and its guests," Horst, Assistant Director of Emergency Preparedness at UA, said.



The shelter is housed in the basement of the New Freshman Residence Hall. It can hold up 1600 people if need be. It's the first dorm built on campus since a state law went into effect mandating that storm shelters be built into new student housing.



"This particular structure where we are right now can stand up to 250 mile-per-hour winds," Horst explained.



Colin Haag, a freshman from New Orleans, is glad he doesn't have to go far for shelter.



"I feel it's a lot safer, like more comfortable. It's in the dorms so I just have to walk like down the hall and I'm safe," Haag said.



There are five storm shelters on campus that can safely house up to 9300 people.

