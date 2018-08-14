How to ensure your child gets in the right vehicle

Birmingham City Schools leaders are investigating after a 5-year old child was mistakenly put on a daycare bus Monday when he should have been sent to the carpool line.

So how do you make sure something similar doesn’t happen to your child?

If your child is one of the thousands who attend afterschool care, make sure they are very familiar with the plan in advance, especially if they are going to a program away from the school.

“Take your child over to the afterschool site to check it out. And tell them these are the vehicles that will be coming to pick you up. If you can introduce them to the driver that will be driving the vehicle and say this is Mr. Jim, or Ms. Sue, or whoever it’s going to be so they get to know them and get familiar,” said Joan Wright, Executive Director of Childcare Resources.

At the school, you need to find out what the dismissal procedures are and make sure the educators know exactly where your child is supposed to go whether it’s the bus, daycare, or carpool.

“Because some children are too young to be able to say well is that my vehicle or not? But there should be adults at those pickup locations to say, yes Little Johnny gets on this vehicle,” said Wright.

If something is not right, stress to your child that is ok to speak up.

“If they’re uncomfortable with something or they don’t feel like something is familiar to them that should be, you have to say, hey go to an adult or someone in authority and say 'hey this doesn’t seem right. Or I don’t think this is the way it’s supposed to be going,'” said Wright.

The little boy from Monday’s incident said he did speak up. School leaders said they are reevaluating their dismissal procedures so something similar doesn’t happen in the future.

