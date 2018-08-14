Carson Wentz's status for Week 1 remains uncertain - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Carson Wentz's status for Week 1 remains uncertain

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Carson Wentz expects to participate in 11-on-11 drills next week, but it's uncertain whether he'll be ready for the season opener.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6. Wentz's goal since having surgery last December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee has been to be ready for that game.

"It's no secret that it's going to be close," Wentz said after the Eagles completed training camp Tuesday.

"We've seen where I'm at in camp and hopefully next week I'm doing 11-on-11s. I think, naturally, it's going to be close. Ultimately, it won't be my call, the coach's call. Ultimately, it'll be up to the doctors."

The Eagles are in no rush to have their franchise quarterback return too soon. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles is Wentz's backup and he's ready to step in like he did in Week 14 last season.

"I'm going to take it day by day," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said about Wentz's status. "I am going to evaluate it this weekend. I'm going to see where he is at. Medically, I am going to see where he is at, because I'm going to trust our doctors. We'll make a decision at some point."

Pederson said he'd like for Wentz to practice for a full week before he played in a game. Wentz still hasn't been cleared for contact.

Foles is supposed to make his preseason debut Thursday night at New England after sitting out last week's game. He had missed a few practices because of muscle spasms in his neck and shoulder area.

Foles will see Tom Brady for the first time since the Super Bowl. Brady didn't congratulate Foles after the game and many people blew it out of proportion.

"We both have a lot going on in our lives, so in time," Foles said. "It will happen when it happens. We practiced with the Patriots several years ago and I talked to Tom quite a bit. He's a great guy. I have all the respect in the world for him. I think everybody is making too big a deal out of this. It's not a big deal at all."

