Jefferson Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspected carjacker.

The incident occurred on July 23 after 5 p.m. at a market on Pinson Parkway. Police say a light green Lexus pulled up to the market. A young woman got out of the car and a man immediately noticed her.

"It appears the male became immediately fixated on her. She was alone," says Sgt. Ellen Schierer, Jefferson Co. Sheriff"s investigator.

The woman entered the store and the man followed her inside and then outside. He asked her for a ride. She said no and that's when the man threatened the teenage woman.

"He was able to get a hold of the door of her car. Insert himself between the door and her. At some point, he pulls a knife and tells her he will kill her," says Schierer.

The man stole the Lexus driving it backward, out of the market and all the way across the parkway. Luckily no other cars were in the area. That car was seen nearby in the New Castle area two days later.

Sergeant Sheirer said the woman did the right thing. She got out of the car and ran to the market for safety.

"Like I tell my own children: let him have whatever. It's a purse, a backpack. Your cell. Your car. It can all be replaced. Just throw the purse one way and run the other," says Schierer.



"He obviously really didn't have any care what he did or who saw him but, he was cautious enough for her to be alone. It could have gone much worse," says Schierer said.



The Jefferson County Sheriff's office is looking for a white male, slender build. He has a tattoo of a teardrop on his face and tattoos on his arms.



The car is a light green, four-door Lexus 2005 ES 300 with Alabama Tag number 2593AV7.



If you have any information about the suspect or the vehicle contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.

