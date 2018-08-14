Shelby County investigating homicide

Authorities have confirmed that they are investigating a death in a home on Shelby County Hwy 10.

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 4000 block of Hwy 10 around 3:35 Tuesday afternoon. They have not been able to determine the cause of death at this time.

Authorities are requesting anyone with information about this incident to contact their office at 205-669-4181, their Secret Witness line at 205-669-9116, or through their website at www.shelbyso.com.

