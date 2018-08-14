Birmingham to 'examine procedures' after student placed on wrong daycare van

Birmingham City Schools officials say they will “examine dismissal procedures” after a Huffman Academy student was placed on the wrong daycare van Monday.

A school spokesperson says they want to make sure something similar is not repeated.

WBRC reached out to school officials Tuesday to find out more of what they are planning to do to fix this issue. So far, our calls have not been returned.

The current policy found in Huffman Academy’s handbook states:

Van riders go to the gym hallway and wait with their group. It is the parent’s responsibility to notify the daycare if your child will not be riding the van. The van drivers need to know who to expect each day. Daycare vans and buses (ONLY) will enter & exit in the back (Hatfield Ln. entrance).

It also says under dismissal procedures that “your child’s safety is our #1 concern.”

