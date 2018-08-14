Bills' McCoy finalizes eviction of ex-girlfriend in Georgia - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bills' McCoy finalizes eviction of ex-girlfriend in Georgia

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A lawyer for LeSean McCoy says the eviction proceedings against the Buffalo Bills running back's ex-girlfriend have been finalized and she is no longer living in his Atlanta area home.

McCoy began eviction proceedings in June against Delicia Cordon. Attorneys for McCoy met with Cordon, her attorney and a mediator Tuesday afternoon and then presented an agreement to the judge in the case. McCoy was not present.

Attorney Michael LaScala said in a text message to The Associated Press after the mediation that the eviction is finalized and Cordon is no longer living in the house.

The agreement signed by the parties says a sheriff's deputy will accompany Cordon to the home on Monday to retrieve personal items such as photos and a gold chain belonging to her son.

