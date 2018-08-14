Credit unions warning about caller ID 'spoofing' scam

Credit unions across the state say there is an epidemic of caller ID spoofing, and it can cost you big. Simply put, if you have any doubts about who's on the phone, you should hang up.

These scammers use an app to make their phone number look like one you would recognize. It could look like a friend’s number or a relative’s.

At least four credit unions in Alabama are seeing an uptick in these types of calls and they want to help protect your finances from the scammers. They say you need to be skeptical of any unsolicited call.

"To the one holding the credit card, debit card or the money, when the questions are coming to that person, that's when you want to slow down and take this more carefully. Hang up. Verify the caller by calling back to the credit union separately and then say 'I have been called could you tell me why you called me?” says Alabama Credit Union Development Officer Kayce Bell.

They say credit unions will call you if there's been unusual activity on your account and your card has been shut down. Again, you can hang up and call back to verify that it is your credit union on the phone.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.