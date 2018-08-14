In AP interview, Omarosa says Trump is trying to silence her - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

In AP interview, Omarosa says Trump is trying to silence her

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York. Manigault Newman declared she “will not be silenced” by ... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York. Manigault Newman declared she “will not be silenced” by ...
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman listens during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman listens during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York.
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman smiles during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Television personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman smiles during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York.
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York. Manigault Newman declared she “will not be silenced” by President Donald Trump, rem... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York. Manigault Newman declared she “will not be silenced” by President Donald Trump, rem...

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman declared Tuesday that she "will not be silenced" by President Donald Trump, remaining defiant as her public feud with her former boss shifted from a war of words to a possible legal battle.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Manigault Newman, who is promoting a book about her time in Trump's orbit, said she believed the president's campaign was trying to keep her from telling her story. Her remarks came hours after the president's campaign announced it was filing an arbitration action against Manigault Newman alleging she's broken a secrecy agreement.

"I will not be intimidated," she told the AP. "I'm not going to be bullied by Donald Trump."

Still, the former reality TV star turned political aide declined to answer several questions about what she experienced during her time in the White House, citing the arbitration action. She also declined to discuss details of her interview with special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which she confirmed earlier Tuesday.

But Manigault Newman continued to unleash scathing criticism of Trump, suggesting he is unfit to be president and is intentionally sowing racial division. She accused the president of using his rowdy political rallies to sow discord, even suggesting Trump is promoting violence.

Discussing the differences between her views and Trump's, she said: "One, I want to see this nation united as opposed to divided. I don't want to see a race war as Donald Trump does."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP NewsBreak: Pilot who crashed his own home had hangar code

    AP NewsBreak: Pilot who crashed his own home had hangar code

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-08-14 20:15:29 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-08-14 21:09:49 GMT
    (Scott G Winterton /The Deseret News via AP). The scene of a plane crash is blocked off as Federal Aviation Administration officials investigate the area in Payson, Utah on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Authorities say the small plane has crashed into a house...(Scott G Winterton /The Deseret News via AP). The scene of a plane crash is blocked off as Federal Aviation Administration officials investigate the area in Payson, Utah on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Authorities say the small plane has crashed into a house...
    The president of a Utah company whose small plane was used by a man who died when he flew into his own house after he had been arrested for assaulting his wife says the pilot had full access to the plane because he...More >>
    The president of a Utah company whose small plane was used by a man who died when he flew into his own house after he had been arrested for assaulting his wife says the pilot had full access to the plane because he had earned the firm's trust.More >>

  • Former Baltimore officer indicted, accused of assaulting man

    Former Baltimore officer indicted, accused of assaulting man

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 4:04 PM EDT2018-08-14 20:04:44 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-08-14 21:09:32 GMT
    A Baltimore police officer has been indicted after being recorded repeatedly punching a man in a street confrontation.More >>
    A Baltimore police officer has been indicted after being recorded repeatedly punching a man in a street confrontation.More >>

  • Jordanian immigrant gets death for Houston 'honor killings'

    Jordanian immigrant gets death for Houston 'honor killings'

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-08-14 19:43:33 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 5:09 PM EDT2018-08-14 21:09:28 GMT
    A Jordanian immigrant has been sentenced to death in Texas for the fatal shootings of his son-in-law and daughter's best friend in what prosecutors described as honor killings.More >>
    A Jordanian immigrant has been sentenced to death in Texas for the fatal shootings of his son-in-law and daughter's best friend in what prosecutors described as honor killings.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly