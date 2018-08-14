Free-agent receiver Dez Bryant set to visit Browns camp - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Free-agent receiver Dez Bryant set to visit Browns camp

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant is set to visit the Browns.

The three-time Pro Bowler was released by Dallas in April. The Browns say he will be at their training camp Thursday.

Bryant has shown interest in signing with Cleveland, and receiver Jarvis Landry said Monday the team would welcome him with "open arms."

Cleveland needs receiving help, with Josh Gordon absent from camp to focus on his health. The Browns don't know when he'll return. Gordon has played in just 10 games since 2013 because of drug violations.

The 29-year-old Bryant said on Twitter last week he intended to meet with the Browns.

Bryant is clearly talented and could help the Browns, but the team has to weigh whether he's a good fit for a team coming off a 0-16 season. Bryant was combative with coaches during eight seasons in Dallas.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

