UAB Research: Lower blood pressure could reduce risk of dementia

Right now, more than 5 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer's Disease, and 16 million people, likely family, are providing unpaid care for those patients.

UAB researchers recently found you can do something right now to reduce your risk of getting dementia: control your blood pressure.

It doesn't matter if you use medication, or diet, or exercise, just do it.

UAB was a national leader in something called the SPRINT study, which found that reducing your systolic blood pressure to less than 120 helped your heart and reduced mortality.

Another portion of the study found reducing your blood pressure can reduce your risk of developing dementia by nearly 20 percent.

“We really haven't had much that we could do for patients to prevent dementia. There's a little evidence to suggest maybe exercise might help, maybe not, but we really haven't had much until now to say here is something. We know we have a trial that says you can help protect your brain. It's exciting,” says UAB Epidemiology Department Chair Dr. Cora Lewis.

Lewis says there are several medications on the market that can help reduce your blood pressure. She suggests talking to your doctor to find the right medication for you.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.