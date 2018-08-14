UAB Research: Lower blood pressure could reduce risk of dementia

Two men have been arrested after an early morning standoff in Gadsden.More >>
Two men have been arrested after an early morning standoff in Gadsden.More >>
Right now, more than 5 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer's Disease, and 16 million people, likely family, are providing unpaid care for those patients.More >>
Right now, more than 5 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer's Disease, and 16 million people, likely family, are providing unpaid care for those patients.More >>
Hoover police are investigating reports of attempted home burglaries.More >>
Hoover police are investigating reports of attempted home burglaries.More >>
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received information that a domestic incident had occurred in the area of Holt High School. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown.More >>
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received information that a domestic incident had occurred in the area of Holt High School. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown.More >>
Calhoun County's animal shelters are full of stray animals that could make good pets but will often be euthanized.More >>
Calhoun County's animal shelters are full of stray animals that could make good pets but will often be euthanized.More >>