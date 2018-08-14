2 men arrested after standoff in Gadsden

Two men have been arrested after an early morning standoff in Gadsden.

25-year-old Israel Cortez Cameron and 22-year-old Keanu Kristopher Mims are charged with obstructing government operations.

Cameron is also charged with domestic violence.

The standoff happened at the Emma Sansom Homes housing community where a woman was inside with four children.

Police arrested Cameron and Mims around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday after the Etowah County Joint Special Operations Group was brought in.

No one was hurt.

