2 men arrested after standoff in Gadsden

Two men have been arrested after an early morning standoff in Gadsden.
25-year-old Israel Cortez Cameron and 22-year-old Keanu Kristopher Mims are charged with obstructing government operations.
Cameron is also charged with domestic violence.
The standoff happened at the Emma Sansom Homes housing community where a woman was inside with four children.
Police arrested Cameron and Mims around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday after the Etowah County Joint Special Operations Group was brought in.
No one was hurt.
