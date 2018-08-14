Hoover PD investigating attempted home break-ins in Bluff Park - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hoover PD investigating attempted home break-ins in Bluff Park

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Hoover police are investigating reports of attempted home burglaries.

Police say someone tried to break-in homes on Sunday and Monday in the Bluff Park Acres community.

One happened Sunday on Farley Place and the other happened Monday on Farley Terrace.

Nothing was taken and no arrests have been made.

