Hoover PD investigating attempted home break-ins in Bluff Park

Hoover police are investigating reports of attempted home burglaries.
Police say someone tried to break-in homes on Sunday and Monday in the Bluff Park Acres community.
One happened Sunday on Farley Place and the other happened Monday on Farley Terrace.
Nothing was taken and no arrests have been made.
