Habitat Feed & Social: Heirloom tomatoes & buttermilk farmer's cheese

Heirloom tomatoes & buttermilk farmers cheese
Ingredients:
2 toasted baguettes
2 zucchini curls
raspberry vincotto drizzle
3 sliced raw red pearl onions
3 sliced heirloom tomatoes
1 oz. farmer's ricotta cheese
3 garnish flowers
1 tbsp. salsa verde
Directions:
1. Drizzle toasted baguette with olive oil and salsa verde. Layer 2 pieces onto the plate and top with Nduja (pork salumi.) 1 spoonful on each baguette.
2. Top with with heirloom tomatoes and remaining ingredients.
3. Drizzle each place with vincotto and salsa verde.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.