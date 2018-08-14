Habitat Feed & Social: Heirloom tomatoes & buttermilk farmer's cheese

Habitat Feed & Social: Heirloom tomatoes & buttermilk farmer's c - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ingredients: 

2 toasted baguettes

2 zucchini curls

raspberry vincotto drizzle

3 sliced raw red pearl onions

3 sliced heirloom tomatoes

1 oz. farmer's ricotta cheese

3 garnish flowers

1 tbsp. salsa verde

Directions:

1.      Drizzle toasted baguette with olive oil and salsa verde. Layer 2 pieces onto the plate and top with Nduja (pork salumi.) 1 spoonful on each baguette.

2.      Top with with heirloom tomatoes and remaining ingredients.

3.      Drizzle each place with vincotto and salsa verde. 

