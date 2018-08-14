Castle Rock renewed for season 2

We haven't heard much from Matthew Weiner since his acclaimed series Mad Men faded out with a Coke ad some three years ago, but he's back with Amazon's upcoming anthology The RomanoffsMore >>
We haven't heard much from Matthew Weiner since his acclaimed series Mad Men faded out with a Coke ad some three years ago, but he's back with Amazon's upcoming anthology The RomanoffsMore >>
Castle Rock, Hulu's Stephen King-inspired anthology series from executive producer J.J. Abrams, has been renewed for a second seasonMore >>
Castle Rock, Hulu's Stephen King-inspired anthology series from executive producer J.J. Abrams, has been renewed for a second seasonMore >>
Talking Dead returns to AMC Sunday night following the premiere of the second half of Fear the Walking Dead's fourth season, but some members of the aftershow's crew won't be there for it.More >>
Talking Dead returns to AMC Sunday night following the premiere of the second half of Fear the Walking Dead's fourth season, but some members of the aftershow's crew won't be there for it.More >>
The most famous Jedi Knight is playing a different kind of knight this time aroundMore >>
The most famous Jedi Knight is playing a different kind of knight this time aroundMore >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.