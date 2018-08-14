Castle Rock renewed for season 2

Talking Dead returns to AMC Sunday night following the premiere of the second half of Fear the Walking Dead's fourth season, but some members of the aftershow's crew won't be there for it.

We haven't heard much from Matthew Weiner since his acclaimed series Mad Men faded out with a Coke ad some three years ago, but he's back with Amazon's upcoming anthology The Romanoffs

Castle Rock, Hulu's Stephen King-inspired anthology series from executive producer J.J. Abrams, has been renewed for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It remains to be seen who or what, if anything, from the first season will return for Season 2, as the show was conceived as an anthology series that tells a new story each season. The stories are connected by the haunted town of Castle Rock, Maine, and the larger "Stephen King multiverse," not necessarily characters. However, showrunners Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason noted at the ATX Television Festival in June that there is always the possibility of catching up with various characters at different periods in their lives. "We like the idea of actually being able to come across characters and catch back up with what they're doing at unexpected times," Thomason said at the time.

Castle Rock has been a critical and viewership success for Hulu. It has a respectable 66 rating on Metacritic and Hulu says that it has the highest per episode completion rate of any Hulu original through its first few weeks. Andre Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgard, Jane Levy and Sissy Spacek star in Season 1. A timetable and episode count have not been set for Season 2.

Castle Rock premiered July 25. New episodes of the 10-episode first season drop Wednesdays on Hulu.

