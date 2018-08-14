Lockdown lifted at Holt HS following domestic incident in area

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received information that a domestic incident had occurred in the area of Holt High School.

The school was temporarily placed on lockdown.

Police say one of the people involved in the domestic incident was possibly armed and might have been headed to the school.

Other deputies arrived and located the person and spoke with him. No weapon was located and no threats were made toward the school or students, according to police.

The lockdown was lifted and school operations are back to normal.

