Author of book on Columbine writing an account of Parkland - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NEW YORK (AP) - The author of a best-seller about the Columbine school shooting is working on a book about Parkland.

Harper announced Tuesday that Dave Cullen's book is scheduled to come out in February, timed to the one-year anniversary of the massacre at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. According to Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, Cullen "burrows into the hearts" of the Parkland student survivors as the follows their lives in the months after the shooting.

The book is currently untitled.

Cullen's "Columbine" came out in 2009, a decade after the Colorado shooting, and spent several weeks on The New York Times' best-seller list. He has been writing about Parkland for Vanity Fair.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

