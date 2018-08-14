Judge cites casting couch's history, OKs Weinstein suit - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Judge cites casting couch's history, OKs Weinstein suit

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILe - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. A New York judge cited the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood as he approved for trial the sex trafficking claims of an aspi... (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILe - In this July 9, 2018 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York. A New York judge cited the long history of the casting couch in Hollywood as he approved for trial the sex trafficking claims of an aspi...

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge has ruled that an aspiring actress can sue Harvey Weinstein for violating sex trafficking laws because the proverbial casting couch, in which women are asked to trade sex for Hollywood opportunities, could be considered a "commercial sex act."

U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet said the lawsuit filed by Kadian Noble last fall was fairly brought under sex trafficking laws Congress passed that had an "expansive" definition of what could be considered a commercial sex act. His ruling, dated Monday, was filed publicly Tuesday.

He rejected arguments by Weinstein's lawyers that nothing of value was exchanged between Noble and Weinstein in 2014 when they watched her demo reel in a Cannes, France, hotel room before Weinstein allegedly molested her and forced her into a bathroom to watch him masturbate.

Weinstein denies wrongdoing. His lawyers did not immediately return a request for comment.

"For an aspiring actress, meeting a world-renowned film producer carries value, in and of itself," Sweet wrote. "The opportunity, moreover, for the actress to sit down with that producer in a private meeting to review her film reel and discuss a promised film role carries value that is career-making and life-changing.

"The contention, therefore, that Noble was given nothing of value - that the expectation of a film role, of a modeling meeting, of 'his people' being 'in touch with her' had no value - does not reflect modern reality," the judge continued.

He included a footnote at the word "reality," citing sources that explain that the concept of the "'casting couch' - in which aspiring actors and actresses are promised valuable professional opportunities in exchange for sexual favors - has been in the American lexicon for nearly a century."

Weinstein claimed through his lawyers that letting the lawsuit proceed to trial means sex trafficking laws now cover all sexual activity between adults when one person holds power and influence over the other.

Sweet said that even if the prospect of a film role, a modeling meeting or a continued professional relationship with Weinstein were not enough to constitute "things of value" necessary under the sex trafficking statute, then her "reasonable expectation of receiving those things in the future, based on Harvey's repeated representations that she would, is sufficient."

Sweet also dismissed Weinstein's brother from the lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 2 on trial in killing of Chicago teen days after Obama event

    2 on trial in killing of Chicago teen days after Obama event

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-08-14 11:16:41 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-08-14 17:48:46 GMT
    (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP). This combination of photos provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Kenneth Williams, left, and Micheail Ward. On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, jury selection began in Chicago for the trial of the two men charg...(Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP). This combination of photos provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Kenneth Williams, left, and Micheail Ward. On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, jury selection began in Chicago for the trial of the two men charg...
    Two men are standing trial in the 2013 shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.More >>
    Two men are standing trial in the 2013 shooting death of a 15-year-old Chicago student just days after she performed with her high school band at then-President Barack Obama's inaugural festivities.More >>

  • Judge sets bail for adults arrested at New Mexico compound

    Judge sets bail for adults arrested at New Mexico compound

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-08-14 17:48:43 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

  • Possible evidence in missing girls case found at warehouse

    Possible evidence in missing girls case found at warehouse

    Tuesday, August 14 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-08-14 13:16:47 GMT
    Tuesday, August 14 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-08-14 17:48:37 GMT
    Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says police and the FBI searched a warehouse Monday formerly used by Arthur Ream, who was convicted in 2008 in the slaying of a 13-year-old girl. (Source: Raycom Media)Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says police and the FBI searched a warehouse Monday formerly used by Arthur Ream, who was convicted in 2008 in the slaying of a 13-year-old girl. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Authorities investigating the decades-old disappearances of several girls say they've found possible evidence during a search of an abandoned suburban Detroit warehouse.

    More >>

    Authorities investigating the decades-old disappearances of several girls say they've found possible evidence during a search of an abandoned suburban Detroit warehouse.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly