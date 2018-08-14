The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos arrested for domestic violence

The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos was arrested in Los Angeles last week and booked for felony domestic violence

The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos was arrested in Los Angeles last week and booked for felony domestic violence

The most famous Jedi Knight is playing a different kind of knight this time around

Mark Hamill is going from Jedi Knight to Knights Templar for History drama

Talking Dead returns to AMC Sunday night following the premiere of the second half of Fear the Walking Dead's fourth season, but some members of the aftershow's crew won't be there for it.



By Liam Mathews,

The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos was arrested in Los Angeles last week and booked for felony domestic violence, TMZ reports.

On Aug. 5, Avgeropoulos' boyfriend called the police after she allegedly hit him during an argument. TMZ reports that the man called police in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, not get Avgeropoulous arrested, but because the police observed marks on his body when they arrived on the scene they took Avgeropoulos into custody. Avgeropoulos and her boyfriend are both Canadian citizens, and he apparently didn't realize that she'd be arrested for domestic violence if the cops arrived and observed physical evidence to corroborate his story. Avgeropoulos' boyfriend does not plan to press charges. She was released on a $50,000 bond.

A source told TMZ that Avgeropoulos was on a new medication that reacted badly with the wine she drank during dinner.

Avgeropoulos is best known for playing bloodthirsty post-apocalyptic survivor Octavia Blake on the CW's sci-fi series The 100, which has been renewed for a sixth season.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)

