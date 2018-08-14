The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos arrested for domestic violence - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos arrested for domestic violence


By Liam Mathews,

The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos was arrested in Los Angeles last week and booked for felony domestic violence, TMZ reports.

On Aug. 5, Avgeropoulos' boyfriend called the police after she allegedly hit him during an argument. TMZ reports that the man called police in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, not get Avgeropoulous arrested, but because the police observed marks on his body when they arrived on the scene they took Avgeropoulos into custody. Avgeropoulos and her boyfriend are both Canadian citizens, and he apparently didn't realize that she'd be arrested for domestic violence if the cops arrived and observed physical evidence to corroborate his story. Avgeropoulos' boyfriend does not plan to press charges. She was released on a $50,000 bond.

A source told TMZ that Avgeropoulos was on a new medication that reacted badly with the wine she drank during dinner.

Avgeropoulos is best known for playing bloodthirsty post-apocalyptic survivor Octavia Blake on the CW's sci-fi series The 100, which has been renewed for a sixth season.

