We haven't heard much from Matthew Weiner since his acclaimed series Mad Men faded out with a Coke ad some three years ago, but he's back with Amazon's upcoming anthology The Romanoffs

Can you name all the stars in the teaser for Matthew Weiner's new show?



We haven't heard much from Matthew Weiner since his acclaimed series Mad Men faded out with a Coke ad some three years ago, but he's back with Amazon's upcoming anthology The Romanoffs, the first real footage of which is above. And he's bringing more familiar faces than a family reunion in Arkansas.

The first season will consist of eight episodes, each telling a different story of people who believe they are descendants of the Russian royal family the Romanoffs. A quick search on Wikipedia reveals that people have been pretending to be of the Romanov lineage for some time now, so we figure most of these characters are full of B.S. Also of note is that the pricey Romanoffs was shot all over the globe, including seven different countries.

Apparently lots of celebs were eager to work with Weiner (or get a sweet vacation abroad). The cast is impressive. Aaron Eckhart, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Corey Stoll, Paul Reiser, Noah Wyle, Diane Lane and more are among those in the show.

The Romanoffs will premiere Friday, Oct. 12 on Amazon. Subsequent episodes will roll out each Friday.

