Jill: Not as sticky today, but still hot

The air isn’t as sticky today but that will change again by tomorrow so enjoy a little bit more comfort while it’s here. Temperatures soar into the 90s this afternoon and there is a small chance for a passing shower or storm. A 20% chance remains through the early evening hours.



Most places should be clear for viewing the crescent moon and two planets this evening looking west.



Tomorrow will be very similar to today except it will be muggier.



A stormy corridor sets up to our north and northwest over the next few days and then makes a move to the south by Friday and the unsettled pattern looks to persist into early next week.



Most action each day will be confined to the afternoon hours.



Storms this time of year have the capability of being strong since it’s so hot and humid. Typical threats include strong wind gusts, small hail and dangerous lightning along with heavy rainfall.



Temperatures during the unsettled stretch will range from the lower 70s in the morning to the upper 80s in the afternoon. Passing rain and storms will knock down the temperature locally too.

