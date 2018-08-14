JeffCo BOE holds meeting regarding social media policy of board members

“Let’s build flexibility,” and “make people think before you type,” were just two of the statements made during the scheduled board meeting for the Jefferson County Board of Education regarding the social media policy of board members.

The impetus for this came after a vote requesting the formal resignation of member Donna Pike. The board voted in favor of that resignation because Pike’s previous social media posts were disparaging to former First Lady Michelle Obama and White House Staffer Valerie Jarrett.

The Board received negative attention nationally, and were all painted in the same manner: racist. Therefore, Laura Ware and her team have drafted a Social Media Policy and established a Code of Conduct as per the School Board Governance Act of 2012 Code of Alabama 16-1-14.1.

Board members are discussing a policy that will protect the First Amendment Rights of members that balances protection from detrimental legal implications.

