Montevallo begins test trial for bus system

“Let’s build flexibility,” and “make people think before you type,” were just two of the statements made during the scheduled board meeting for the Jefferson County Board of Education regarding the social media policy of board members.More >>
“Let’s build flexibility,” and “make people think before you type,” were just two of the statements made during the scheduled board meeting for the Jefferson County Board of Education regarding the social media policy of board members.More >>
In just a week two cyclist were struck and killed on Birmingham roads.More >>
In just a week two cyclist were struck and killed on Birmingham roads.More >>
Starting this week people in the city of Montevallo will be able to travel around town on a bus for free through December.More >>
Starting this week people in the city of Montevallo will be able to travel around town on a bus for free through December.More >>
Curious what song the UAPD chose for their Lip Sync Challenge? Spoiler Alert: It's Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama".More >>
Curious what song the UAPD chose for their Lip Sync Challenge? Spoiler Alert: It's Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama".More >>
Serving up dishes like fried chicken, pulled pork sliders and hamburgers, Bayles Catering and Restaurant is an example of a success story in revitalizing Birmingham's Woodlawn community.More >>
Serving up dishes like fried chicken, pulled pork sliders and hamburgers, Bayles Catering and Restaurant is an example of a success story in revitalizing Birmingham's Woodlawn community.More >>