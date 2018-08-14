Montevallo begins test trial for bus system

Starting this week people in the city of Montevallo will be able to travel around town on a bus for free through December.

There are several pick up points and there will only be a maximum 30 minute wait time.

The bus will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

After the test trial ends in December, the city and the transit authority will see if it is worth the investment to keep the transportation or not.

